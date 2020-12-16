21 recent payer exec moves

The following payer executives changed their positions in December so far.

1. Aparna Abburi will become president of Medicare, leading Cigna's Medicare Advantage business.

2. Oscar named R. Scott Blackley its new CFO.

3. Health Alliance Plan appointed Charles Bloom, DO, as senior vice president and CMO.

4. Amy Bricker will be the president of Express Scripts.

5. Sarah Cedeño will serve as director of special projects at SCAN.

6. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and Aetna named Jeb Dunkelberger CEO of their Sutter Health | Aetna joint venture health plan.

7. Brian Evanko will become Cigna's executive vice president and CFO.

8. GoHealth named Paul Hain, MD, as CMO.

9. Doctor On Demand appointed former Aetna executive Nick Lanzi as CFO.

10. Centene named Brent Layton executive vice president of markets, products and international, as well as chief business development officer.

11. Cigna named Matt Manders president of government and solutions.

12. Cigna named Everett Neville executive vice president of strategy and business development.

13. QualChoice Health Insurance named Chris O'Dwyer director of sales.

14. Cigna named Eric Palmer president and COO of its Evernorth unit, effective Jan. 1.

15. John Petito will serve as vice president and chief of staff of SCAN.

16. Regence BlueShield named Melissa Powell vice president of network management.

17. SCAN promoted Jill Selby to senior vice president, product development and market expansion.

18. SCAN named Timshel Tarbet vice president of business excellence and diversity strategy.

19. Priority Health named Praveen Thadani as the company's new president.

20. Brian Wonderlich will join Blue Cross of Idaho as the organization's new general counsel.

21. PacificSource Health Plans named Erik Wood vice president and Montana regional director.

