19 payer exec moves

The following payer executives changed their positions in June.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.



1. Health Net appointed Kerri Balbone COO for Health Net of California and California health and wellness.

2. Magellan Health appointed Caroline Carney, MD, CMO.

3. Patrick Conway, MD, joined Optum as the company's CEO of Care Solutions.

4. The Health Plan added Scott Dail as a national sales executive.

5. AmeriHealth Caritas named Karen Dale to the newly created position of chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

6. BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York promoted Michael Edbauer, DO, to executive vice president, chief strategy and growth officer.

7. The Health Plan appointed Antoinette Geyer senior vice president of provider delivery services.

8. Worthe Holt Jr., MD, a family physician and former executive at Humana, is the new CEO of Wellvana Health, a physician network-building firm.

9. SCAN Health Plan appointed Sachin Jain, MD, as president and CEO.

10. GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp. appointed Mark McConnell CEO for the company's portfolio of consumer-engagement businesses, including GuideWell Connect, Onlife Health and PopHealthCare.

11. Dan McCoy, MD, is no longer the president of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.

12. AmeriHealth Caritas appointed Harish Nakra as chief data officer.

13. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield named James Reed president and CEO-elect.

14. Thomas Schenk, MD, will become executive vice president and CMO of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.

15. Health Plan of San Joaquin named Michael Schrader CEO.

16. 'Ohana Health Plan named Sherie Smalley, MD, as CMO for Hawaii.

17. Vinod Swarna is AmeriHealth Caritas' new chief analytics officer.

18. LaMonte Thomas, who heads up Cigna's North Texas and Oklahoma markets, is stepping down from his role.

19. The Association for Community Affiliated Plans promoted Jeff Van Ness to vice president for communications.

More articles on payers:

BCBS of Texas president is out: 4 things to know

BCBS of North Carolina to pay primary care clinics to switch to value-based model

COVID-19 recession and health insurance trends: 5 study findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.