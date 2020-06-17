Cigna's North Texas, Oklahoma lead steps down

LaMonte Thomas, who heads up Cigna's North Texas and Oklahoma markets, is stepping down from his role July 11, according to DMagazine.

Mr. Thomas told the publication the timing was right to retire after working for the health insurance company for more than 23 years.

Mr. Thomas has led Cigna's North Texas and Oklahoma markets for eight years. Prior to that, he worked in the company's human resources, sales operations and sales management departments.

Read the full article here.



