12 insurers extending COVID-19 cost-sharing waivers into 2021

Several commercial health insurers will waive member cost-sharing — which includes copays, deductibles and coinsurance — for COVID-19 testing and treatment into the next year.

Here are 12 commercial payers that have announced extensions to their COVID-19 cost-sharing waivers into 2021, per America's Health Insurance Plans. As of Dec. 2, the federal public health emergency period is scheduled to end Jan. 21, so many of the policies below also end on that day.

Editor's note: Policies vary by insurer. This list will be updated if more announcements are made. Email mhaefner@beckershealthcare.com if your company has implemented similar measures.

1. Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield expanded COVID-19-related benefits for fully insured and individual health plans through Jan. 21.

2. Avera Health Plans will waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment with in-network providers through Jan. 21.

3. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will waive cost-sharing and copayments for COVID-19 inpatient hospital admissions through Jan. 20.

4. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is extending its cost-sharing waiver for in-network COVID-19 treatment through March 31.

5. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska will waive cost-sharing for in-network COVID-19 testing and related services through Jan. 20.

6. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is extending its cost-sharing waiver for COVID-19 treatment through March 31.

7. Capital Blue Cross is waiving cost-sharing for provider visits that result in a COVID-19 test through Jan. 21.

8. Cigna is waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 visits with in-network providers through Jan. 21.

9. Premera Blue Cross is extending cost-sharing waivers for COVID-19 treatment through March 31 for both inpatient and outpatient treatment.

10. Priority Health will waive cost-sharing for medically necessary treatment of COVID-19 through March 31.

11. QualChoice Health Insurance has waived cost-sharing payments for telehealth visits, and no pre-authorization is required through Jan. 21.

12. Security Health Plan is covering inpatient and observation treatment related to COVID-19 at 100 percent through Jan. 21.

