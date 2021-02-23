Tips to establish a VTE prevention program and foster nurse champions: Thoughts from Doylestown Health's clinical educator

Venous thromboembolisms (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, affect as many as 900,000 Americans in the U.S. each year, about 50 percent of them are healthcare-associated, and as many as 70 percent of cases are preventable, according to the CDC.

However, VTE in healthcare settings can be prevented using several strategies, explained Tania Hoyer, RN, MSN(c), critical care clinical educator and co-chair of the pulmonary embolism response team at Doylestown (Pa.) Health.

Here, Ms. Hoyer shares how to create an effective VTE prevention committee, foster prevention champions, overcome adherence challenges and find resources available to drive clinician engagement and decision-making.

Editor's note: Responses were edited for length and clarity.

Question: How do you create an effective venous thromboembolism (VTE) prevention committee? What mechanisms make that team effective?

Tania Hoyer: One way to form a best-in-class committee is to involve people who are really engaged in the issue. For many hospitals, it's a common requirement for nurses to be in a committee, so it's not just getting people who have to be there, but who also are engaged and want to be there. Additionally, at Doylestown Health, our prevention committee is multidisciplinary. We have nursing informatics, registered nurses, nurse managers, other nurse educators, pharmacy team members, the quality improvement team, and physician champions involved in the committee.In terms of finding the mechanisms to allow us to be effective, one of the important things is to have consistency. During the COVID-19 pandemic this is a bit more challenging, as it can be more difficult to get people to meet on a regular basis. But even if it's only for a few minutes, meeting on a regular basis really helps ensure effectiveness because it keeps momentum going. So whenever the VTE prophylaxis committee could, we kept on meeting even if there was nothing to say or nothing to do. We did this so that when we had more time, when the COVID-19 numbers started drifting down a bit, we could jump back in.

Q: Where can you find evidence-based resources to guide decision-making for the committee?



TH: We found up-to-date evidence-based resources in a number of places, including the nursing literature, medical literature and various guidelines. There are many guidelines that give us ideas of what best practice initiatives should be. However, as I was exploring different ways to reinvigorate the staff to look at VTE prophylaxis, I went to the Cardinal Health website and found a lot of valuable information about those guidelines. There are links included for all of that information, links to the guidelines and links to articles in the literature. This provided some different ideas to guide decision-making, promote VTE prophylaxis and engage people a little bit more.

Q: How do you empower nurse educators, specialists, or other clinical leaders to be VTE prevention champions?

TH: The biggest thing is to give them the information and data they need. The first step is to stratify the problem. This would give them answers to questions like: How does VTE affect your organization? How many patients does it affect? What effects does it have on patients while in the hospital and long term? That's why, for us, it was really important to team up with our quality improvement specialists and data analysts.Additionally, I'd say get them guidelines of the prevention expectations and what prevention measures are in place to prevent VTE at your facility. Also, when giving that information, especially to front-line providers, it is important to give it to them in short, meaningful bursts, because there's always going to be competing priorities for time. So making it easy, fast, and meaningful are probably the best ways to empower nurses.

Q: How do you overcome adherence challenges related tomechanical prophylaxis?

TH: I would say get the data. I was very taken aback when I was doing research on VTE prevention for a class. What really surprised me is how frequently the orders for VTE prevention are not adhered to. One way to increase adherence is to educate nurses and patients. One thing I found on the Cardinal Health website involved escalation. This is a technique to use when a patient refuses to wear sequential compression devices or inconsistently wears them. You escalate and don't give up on that patient. Give them more information. Educate them and maybe even have another person, like a nurse manager, nurse educator or the physician, talk to them. Notification of the physician when these things aren't being adhered to is a really important component.

One thing that we're looking at right now at Doylestown Health is patient education on our patient television channel. We can actually order videos for them that appear on the TV. We put it in the medical record as an order, and it comes up on the patient's TV, like a notification that you get on your iPhone, and they watch that video.



Another challenge, in any part of patient care right now, are competing priorities. There are so many things we need to do to ensure we keep our patients safe in the hospital. So making it easy for nurses to obtain the equipment they need for VTE prevention as soon as it's ordered is probably one way to prioritize prevention efforts.

Q: How do you and your peers learn in this digital world? What resources are helpful in educating patients and nurses about VTE prevention?

TH: We have learning management systems. As the educator for the critical care areas, I'm able to choose certain videos, competencies or modules, for the nurses to view or complete as part of their annual training. One thing I did last year, as we did a VTE prophylaxis campaign, was all of the nurses were assigned a VTE prophylaxis module in our learning management system. It's online, and they can do it at home or while at work, whenever they have time. So for some things, it's a great idea to have just-in-time learning or learning that they can do on their own time.Webinars are another way that I learn. Especially if you can get continuing education credits, that's usually helpful because I know for myself, with my certifications, I have to have a pretty big amount of continuing education credits each year. So webinars, learning management systems, and just-in-time education are key.At Doylestown Health, specifically for VTE prophylaxis, we talk about it during our multidisciplinary rounds so we can conduct education right there. One way to make the information more meaningful and get more engagement is to have specific cases from your own hospital or share a story about a patient that developed VTE that many nurses knew. We're also exploring other ways to have training with very short videos. Cardinal Health's website has quick, two-minute videos that are really great. These videos go over guidelines, but also provide knowledge about the devices that nurses or patients are using. I say this about every piece of equipment that we use here in the hospital. I always tell the nurses: "Know your equipment." Know what it's doing. Know how to troubleshoot it. Know how it works. When they know all of that, it gives power and the ability to really advocate for their patients.



To learn more about Cardinal Health and access the VTE prevention resource center, click here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.