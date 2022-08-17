Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital 

Security guards found a pipe bomb on a patient brought in by ambulance to Pomona Valley (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center, The Sacramento Bee reported Aug. 16.

The patient had a capped PVC pipe with a fuse but was not targeting the hospital, according to an Aug. 15 report from the Pomona Police Department. Officers recovered the device and are investigating the incident, according to the police report.

The hospital was not evacuated, but the emergency room's main entrance was shut down, and ambulances were rerouted to other local hospitals for about an hour as a precaution, police said.