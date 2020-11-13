Physical, mental and financial challenges common for COVID-19 survivors, study finds

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients who recover from the illness often face ongoing challenges with their physical and mental health and financial stability, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers examined data on 1,648 COVID-19 patients discharged from 38 Michigan hospitals between March 16 and July 1. They also surveyed 488 patients 60 days after discharge on their physical, emotional and financial state.

Four study findings:

1. About 24 percent of patients died during hospitalization. Another 6.7 percent died within 60 days of leaving the hospital.

2. About 78 percent of COVID-19 survivors were discharged to their homes, while 12 percent went to a nursing home or rehab facility.

3. Of the 488 patients surveyed, 159 were still experiencing symptoms — such as coughing or a loss of taste or smell — 60 days after discharge.

4. About half of those surveyed said their illness affected their emotional well-being, and more than one-third said their hospitalization had financial consequences.

5. Of the 195 patients employed before contracting COVID-19, 40 percent said they did not return to work due to health issues or job loss.



