Patient killed in ambulance fire outside Hawaii hospital

A patient died and a paramedic was critically injured Aug. 24 when an ambulance caught fire outside of a Hawaii hospital, according to Hawaii News Now.

The patient and paramedic were in the back of the ambulance when it erupted in flames outside of Adventist Health Castle in Kailua. The local emergency services director said it is unclear what caused the ambulance to catch fire. The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the incident, according to the report.



The paramedic was transferred to Straub Medical Center in Honolulu for treatment, according to Hawaii News Now.