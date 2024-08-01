NYC Health + Hospitals' lifestyle medicine program adds monthly produce boxes

NYC Health + Hospitals has launched a free produce delivery service for patients in its lifestyle medicine program.

Patients will receive six monthly deliveries of produce boxes, along with recipes developed by dieticians at the system, according to an Aug. 1 news release.

The boxes will be packaged and delivered by Farm to People, an online grocery delivery service, with most of the produce coming from local or regional farms.

The nine-month lifestyle medicine program is designed to help patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension make evidence-based lifestyle changes to support their health.

NYC Health + Hospitals piloted the program at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in 2019 and garnered significant interest among patients, with more than 850 people requesting to enroll in the first few months. The program is now active at seven sites across the system, serving about 4,000 patients annually.







