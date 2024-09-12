'Just lose weight' rhetoric harms care, patients say

Although the American Medical Association recognized obesity as a disease state in 2013, weight stigma still persists in parts of the healthcare industry, which patients say is undermining care quality.

For example, between 40% and 80% of patients with polycystic ovarian syndrome — which is when ovaries overproduce hormones — have obesity and struggle to maintain a healthy weight, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Nevertheless, PCOS patients are often advised to "just lose weight" before receiving other treatment options, according to a Sept. 10 USA Today report.

About 70% of PCOS patients are undiagnosed, according to the World Health Organization. This diagnostic delay is because of weight and gender bias, according to Angela Grassi, MSN, a Philadelphia dietitian and founder of the PCOS Nutrition Center.

When she was 24, Ms. Grassi visited three physicians because of unexpected weight gain and acne, another common PCOS symptom, according to USA Today. One physician overlooked the potential diagnosis, and another said her symptoms would dissipate once she "lost the extra weight," Ms. Grassi said.

It wasn't until a year after her initial visit that a women's primary care physician tested her hormone levels and diagnosed her with PCOS.

This care denial can lead to worse health outcomes. If this syndrome is left untreated, patients face increased risks of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, gestational diabetes and high cholesterol, the USA Today report said.

Another area where stigma might appear is when obese and overweight patients seek joint replacements, according to The New York Times. When refusing to perform these operations, orthopedists say there is too high a risk for patients with high Body Mass Indexes — but patients suspect weight bias is a factor.

