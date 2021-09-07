Eleanor Slater Hospital regains Joint Commission accreditation

Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital has regained its Joint Commission accreditation, but inspectors are expected back in six to eight months, Gov. Dan McKee said Sept. 7, according to The Providence Journal.

After an unannounced review of the hospital, the Joint Commission issued a preliminary denial of accreditation for the state-run hospital, effective June 17. The preliminary denial was based on a series of findings about dangerous facility conditions, leadership and culture.

Mr. McKee said at a news conference Sept. 7 that he had learned only moments earlier that "the Joint Commission has fully accredited Eleanor Slater Hospital," per the Journal.

"The staff at the hospital and many others deserve a great amount of credit for what they have been able to accomplish in a short period of time, from building conditions to culture of care; they have addressed dozens of concerns,'' Mr. McKee said.

The Joint Commission decided to update the organization's status after a follow-up survey in August, according to the official notification letter dated Sept. 2. The preliminary denial of accreditation is therefore time-limited to June 19 to Aug. 27.

"The hospital will undergo a follow-up survey in approximately six months to further assess its progress and continued compliance," according to a Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals news release cited by the Journal. The department oversees Eleanor Slater.

"Eleanor Slater staff and others across state government have addressed concerns ranging from building conditions to culture of safety, and this work has been reviewed during two follow-up visits by The Joint Commission.

"The next visit by The Joint Commission will ensure that the hospital is moving forward with its plan of correction, but that survey does not affect the hospital's accreditation," the news release reads.

The specific details of the plan of correction have not been revealed yet.

The hospital is again accepting new patients, reports the Journal.