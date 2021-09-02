COVID-19 may lead to significant spike in dementia rates, Alzheimer's group says

The Alzherimer's Disease International is warning that dementia rates "could rise significantly due to the neurological impact of COVID-19," CNBC reports.

Some research has indicated COVID-19 may increase the risk of developing dementia and accelerate Alzheimer's symptoms.

In a Sept. 1 media release cited by CNBC, Alzheimer's Disease International warned that long term, the number of people with dementia could rise significantly despite short term drops.

"Dementia rates may drop temporarily as a result of the high number of deaths of people with dementia due to COVID-19, with between 25 to 45 percent of all COVID-19 deaths estimated to be of those with dementia," the group said, adding that down the line, rates will likely rise because of the neurological effects COVID-19 can have.

In anticipation of the potential rise, the group is urging the World Health Organization and other health agencies to "urgently fast track research on the potential impact of COVID-19 on increasing dementia rates."

Pre-pandemic, the group estimated dementia cases could increase from 55 million to 78 million by 2030. In a Sept. 2 announcement, the WHO said it was developing a Dementia Research Blueprint, a "global coordination mechanism to provide structure to research efforts and stimulate new initiatives."

The Alzheimer's Disease International is also part of a multidisciplinary consortium with technical guidance from the WHO that is conducting ongoing research on the long-term consequences of COVID-19 on the brain.