Conditions for which patients seek more second opinions: Study

Patients with heart, cancer and neurological conditions are more likely to seek virtual second opinions, a recent Cleveland Clinic study found.

The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic offers second opinions for patients across the country, producing an average savings of $8,705 per patient in 2023. The most recent analysis of patients seeking second opinions in the last 18 months ending June 2024, according to a Sept. 4 clinic news release shared with Becker's.

Here are three more findings: