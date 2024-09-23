Conditions for which patients seek more second opinions: Study

Patients with heart, cancer and neurological conditions are more likely to seek virtual second opinions, a recent Cleveland Clinic study found.
The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic offers second opinions for patients across the country, producing an average savings of $8,705 per patient in 2023. The most recent analysis of patients seeking second opinions in the last 18 months ending June 2024, according to a Sept. 4 clinic news release shared with Becker's.
Here are three more findings:
- Of patients seeking second opinions, the majority were located in the Midwest (44%), followed by the South (24%), Northeast (18%) and West (14%).
- Cardiology (32%) and cancer cases (20%) were in the highest demand for second opinions.
- The next most common conditions for second opinions were neurological, digestive and urological and kidney diseases.