Idaho hospital shuts down OR, obstetrics over staffing shortage

St. Luke's Jerome (Idaho) Medical Center temporarily shut down its operating room and obstetrics services because of a staffing shortage, local news station KMVT reported June 30.

St. Luke's said it is having trouble recruiting highly skilled obstetrics staff, and several candidates have turned down positions in recent months. St. Luke's said the shortage is not a result of COVID-19 caseloads or the vaccine mandate.



"We, like many other facilities, have had candidates for open positions turn down offers due to housing concerns," St. Luke's told KMVT.

Patients can receive obstetrics and operating room services at St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls, Idaho, which is about 14 miles away.