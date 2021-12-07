Detroit Medical Center closes kidney transplant program 

The Detroit Medical Center has ended its kidney transplant program, the hospital confirmed to Becker's Dec. 6.

"The DMC has decided to close the kidney transplant program," Jason Barczy, the medical center's group manager of operational communications, told Becker's in an emailed statement. "We are working closely with patients currently on our wait list or receiving post-transplant care in the program to support them through their transition into another program in the area. Staff members impacted by the closure are being considered for other open positions available across the health system."

Mr. Barczy did not confirm the number of staff members affected by the closure.

Crain's Detroit Business reported Dec. 3 the program ended Nov. 12, leaving 146 patients on transplant waiting lists to seek alternative care.

Mohammad Alsawah, MD, is a nephrologist who was brought on to run the facility's program after its primary nephrologist left the system. Dr. Alsawah was not properly certified with United Network for Organ Sharing, the nonprofit managing the U.S. transplant system, according to Crain's.

Kidney transplant programs are required to have at least one UNOS-certified nephrologist.

Mr. Barczy told Becker's the decision to close the program was not based on Dr. Alsawah's departure.