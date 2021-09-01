Critically ill babies flown to Houston from hospital hit by Hurricane Ida

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, critically ill infants were transported from Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Natasha Barrett, spokesperson for Texas Children's, said two infants, who are not COVID-19 patients, were airlifted Aug. 31, and Texas Children's could receive more pediatric patients from New Orleans.

The transfers occurred after Hurricane Ida, which made landfall Aug. 29, wreaked havoc over the southeastern part of Louisiana.

Ochsner Health reported that the hurricane caused some roof damage and water intrusion at its Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. The health system said the hospital is running on back-up power and water to remain operational.

Amid these and other challenges since the hurricane, Ochsner contacted Texas Children's for assistance, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

"Oschner actually reached out to us … with several young infants that they need to transfer that need urgent intervention," Lara Shekerdemian, MD, the chief of critical care at Texas Children's, told the news station, adding that hospitals are evacuating the most critical patients because of power concerns while using generators.

Dr. Shekerdemian said Texas Children's will accept pediatric patients who need help as it is able.

