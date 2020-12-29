Cleveland Clinic to resume elective surgeries in Ohio

Beginning Jan. 4, Cleveland Clinic will resume nonessential surgeries requiring an overnight hospital stay in Ohio.

The health system has had some type of restriction on elective surgeries in place since Nov. 11. The resumption of elective surgeries follows a plateau in daily admissions of COVID-19 patients and decreased preoperative COVID-19 positivity rates.

The system is also reactivating surgical care at its Marymount Ambulatory Surgery Center in Garfield Heights, Ohio.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.