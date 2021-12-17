Cleveland Clinic extends nonemergent surgeries pause into 2022

Cleveland Clinic is extending the delay of nonessential surgeries requiring hospital beds through Dec. 31 as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, effective Dec. 20, the system said Dec. 17.

Essential and urgent surgeries, as well as heart, cancer, pediatric and transplantation surgeries, and outpatient surgeries not requiring hospital beds will continue to be scheduled. Surgeries were initially to be postponed until Dec. 17.

"Currently, we have approximately 800 patients hospitalized in our Ohio health system, with more than 200 of those in the ICU," a spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic told Becker's via email. "The vast majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. Those that are vaccinated, tend to be older or have significant underlying health conditions."

The system continues to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.