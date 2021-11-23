Central California officials plead with state to transfer patients to LA hospitals

Amid a COVID-19 surge, health officials in Central California are pleading to transfer patients to areas such as Los Angeles County, where there are more available beds, the Los Angeles Times reported Nov. 23.

The officials cite capacity concerns as well as overcrowded emergency departments.

"We don't have enough hospitals to serve the population and the needs," Rais Vohra, MD, the Fresno County interim health officer, told the Times. Hospitals in the San Joaquin Valley are "often running over capacity, so that they're holding dozens and dozens of patients in the emergency department."

Dale Dotson, operations coordinator for the Central California Emergency Medical Services Agency, expressed similar sentiments, noting that crowded emergency rooms are forcing ambulances to wait outside hospitals to drop patients off, according to the newspaper.

The officials contend that making it easier to transfer hospital patients to Los Angeles County and other less affected areas would help with hospital operations and help healthcare systems prepare for an expected difficult winter.

The plea comes as nearly 800 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the San Joaquin Valley, a region of more than 4 million people, the LA Times reported. This compares with 558 COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County, which has a population of more than 10 million.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said in a statement to the Times that it "welcomes patients from other counties while ensuring healthcare services are readily available for residents in our county."

