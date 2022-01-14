4 states set COVID-19 hospitalization records this week

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high nationwide, with at least four states reporting new records this week.

Below, Becker's has compiled data from states setting overall or pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization records over the last week:

1. North Carolina broke its all-time COVID-19 hospitalization record Jan. 12, with 4,098 virus patients hospitalized statewide, according to state data cited by WCNC.

2. Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois hit an all-time high Jan. 13, with 7,380 patients hospitalized, according to state data cited by the Chicago Sun-Times.

3. On Jan. 13, Alabama saw a record number of pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations for the second day in a row, according to the Alabama Political Reporter. Sixty-nine children were hospitalized Jan. 12 with the virus, compared to 71 the following day.

4. A record 3,845 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 14, according to state data cited by WAVY. A record number of patients — 646 — were in intensive care as of Jan. 14.