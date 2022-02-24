Video intervention aids advance care planning in New York patients of all races: 5 study notes 

Advance care planning by all races grew substantially from fall of 2019 through the middle of 2021 for patients at 22 clinics in New York through video intervention, a study published Feb. 24 in JAMA Network Open found.

Advance care planning refers to learning about potential healthcare decisions in advance and informing providers of patient preferences.

Researchers compared advance care planning documentation across three periods: pre–COVID-19 from Sept. 15, 2019, to March 14, 2020; the COVID-19 wave one period from March 15, 2020, to Sept.14, 2020; and an intervention period Dec. 15, 2020, to June 14, 2021, at a New York area ambulatory network of 22 clinics.

During the intervention period, patients were shown video decision aids on topics including advance care planning, COVID-19 and vaccinations. Decision aids were sent to all patients 65 years or older one to two weeks prior to clinic or telehealth appointments and were also available to patients in person before or during their visits.

Five key findings: