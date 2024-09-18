UC Davis opens blood draw clinic for neurodevelopment patients

UC Davis Health opened a special blood draw clinic for children with autism, Down syndrome and neurodevelopmental conditions.

The PATH Glassrock Blood Draw Clinic is open one day a week by appointment. Phlebotomists and specialists from the Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department provide personalized support to patients. The facility is open to children under 17 years old with neurodevelopmental conditions or those who would need support for medical anxiety.

"Neurodiverse patients get their blood drawn quite frequently because a lot of medications require close monitoring," PATH Program patient navigator Katharine Harlan Owens said in a news release. "As a parent, I can tell you this is an area that needs so much support. It really warms my heart that we can now offer this to patients and families."