The only 3 hospitals to win this food award

A third hospital has received the Snail of Approval award for its food program.

The Snail of Approval is awarded by Slow Food NYC and is given to organizations that commit to sustainable, high-quality food practices. Typically, it is reserved for restaurants and food purveyors. The recognition comes after an in-depth evaluation that includes interviews with culinary team members, staff and patients, and assessed performance on six core values: sourcing, environmental impact, cultural connection, community involvement, staff support and business practices. Slow Food NYC supports the mission of Slow Food International and works closely with Slow Food USA, the national association based in New York City.

There have been only three hospitals in the nation to receive a Snail of Approval award:

1. Riverhead, N.Y.-based Peconic Bay Medical Center, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, was the first to receive the award, in August 2024.

2. Stony Brook Southampton (N.Y.) Hospital’s nutritional

services department received the award in April 2025.

3. Northwell’s Lenox Hill Hospital is the most recent hospital to receive the award, on Feb. 9.