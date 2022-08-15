Press Ganey to add nurse award nominations to patient surveys

More than 5,400 healthcare facilities that partner with The Daisy Foundation will have the option to add award nomination information to Press Ganey patient experience surveys, according to an Aug. 15 news release.

Emory Hospital in Atlanta and the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center are piloting the survey addition. Nurses recognized through patient survey feedback will automatically be nominated for The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

"The Daisy Award is one of the most prestigious, meaningful nursing recognitions in our industry because the nominations come directly from the patients who receive incredible care from our country's front-line nursing staff," said Jeff Dourcette, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer at Press Ganey. "We're honored to partner with The Daisy Foundation to increase the reach of their wonderful work to recognize and celebrate outstanding and compassionate patient care provided by our nation's nurses."