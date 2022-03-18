Ohio hospitals with a 5-star patient experience rating

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in Ohio using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals.

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. CMS said users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal."

The hospitals below received a five-star patient experience summary rating.

Ohio's top-rated hospitals for patient experience:

88th Medical Group-Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center

Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital

Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

University Hospitals-Geneva Medical Center