Most US patients don't like physicians asking them about hospital donations, survey finds

For the majority of American patients, having a physician asking them to donate to a hospital is a no-no, a new survey finds.

The survey results were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. It polled a representative sample of the U.S. population.

Of the 513 Americans who completed the survey, only 14.2 said it was OK for physicians to discuss patients giving donations to the hospital when patients had not brought the topic up; the other 85.8 percent did not think it was OK.

About 79 percent of the respondents said it was acceptable for physicians to talk to patients about donating if patients initiated the conversation.

A little over 83 percent said that physicians talking with their patients about donating may interfere with the patient-physician relationship.

