Best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern US — 21 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals.

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. CMS said users should interpret the data with caution, as it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal."

Below, Becker's compiled a list of all the hospitals with a five-star patient experience summary rating in the 10 states that make up the East Coast.

Maine

Lincoln Medical Partners (Damariscotta)

Redington-Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)

Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)

Togus VA Medical Center (Augusta)

Massachusetts

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

New Hampshire

Littleton Regional Healthcare

New York

Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake

Keller Army Community Hospital (West Point)

Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Edgewood Surgical Hospital (Transfer)

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Penn Highlands Elk (St. Marys)

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

UPMC Cole (Coudersport)

Wellspan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)

Vermont

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)