AHA to CMS: Healthcare navigators are a valuable resource

The American Hospital Association expressed support for the use of healthcare navigators by hospitals and health systems to help patients find, access and understand financial assistance programs designed to pay for healthcare services, according to a Nov. 11 letter to CMS.

The AHA cited inadequate healthcare coverage as a driving force behind patients' need for financial assistance. The group also said hospitals have reported hesitancy from both insured and uninsured patients regarding financial assistance applications. These factors result in an administrative burden for healthcare workers, the AHA said.

"Navigators are already trusted community resources for navigating health insurance coverage and would be a great asset in helping to reach patients who are otherwise not accessing available financial assistance," the AHA said in the letter.