3 FDA updates for spine, orthopedic technologies in 3 days

Here are three spine and orthopedic tools and implants that have earned FDA clearances and updates in the past three days, as reported by Becker’s.

Medtech company Propiro earned FDA clearance for its Picasso feature within its Paradigm platform. Orthopedic implant company Miach Orthopaedics received 510(k) clearance from the FDA to update labeling of its BEAR knee implant. VySpine’s VyBrate VBR system earned the FDA’s 510(k) clearance.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.