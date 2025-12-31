17 orthopedic MSO updates

Here are 17 key developments from orthopedic management services organizations in 2025:

1. Long Island, N.Y.-based pain management physician Timothy Groth, MD, has partnered with private equity group Confluence Healthcare Partners and Skyline Investors to form a new physician management services organization.

2. Portland, Maine-based Spectrum Orthopaedics rebranded to Orthopaedic Associates of Maine and joined management services organization Growth Orthopedics.

3. U.S. Orthopaedic Partners named James Woodall Jr., MD, PhD, chair of its board of directors, and Stephen Samelson, MD, was named chair of the physician board.

4. United Musculoskeletal Partners added Audrey Grolig as chief people officer.

5. USOP and Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center broke ground on an ASC in Alexandria, La. The ASC is slated to open in April 2026 and will have eight operating suites.

6. Management service organization Growth Orthopedics named Bill Francis vice president of operations. His past experience includes administrator at Compass Surgical Partners in Orlando, vice president of operations at Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedics and multiple leadership roles with Denver-based DaVita Kidney Care.

7. USOP partnered with Adonis, a revenue cycle platform. USOP plans to use Adonis to automate claim status inquiries, resolve documentation issues and address prior authorization challenges.

8. Michael Finch was named CFO of United Musculoskeletal Partners’ Georgia market. He has more than 30 years of experience in business operations.

9. Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company acquired Caro Health, an artificial intelligence-driven company.

10. Evolve Orthopedic Partners, a physician-led management services organization, has formed. The company completed its first foundational partnership with OrthoNY, which has orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgery centers throughout New York.

11. HOPCo named Ryan Martin as chief people officer.

12. OrthoLoneStar added Allen, Texas-based Legacy Orthopedics to its network.

13. Andrew Carlson joined OrthoAlliance as chief growth officer.

14. Orthopaedic Solutions Management, a management services organization, inked its 10th partnership and added Deland-based Florida Orthopaedic Associates.

15. Spire Orthopedic Partners, a management services organization, named George Batton as CFO.

16. PracticeCore, a management service organization focused exclusively on spine, neurosurgery and brain care, has launched.

17. Geneva, Ill.-base Fox Valley Orthopedics joined Sequel Ortho, a management services organization.