Texas system adding surgical robots at 12 hospitals

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources will have da Vinci 5 robotic systems installed at 12 of its hospitals by the end of June, the health system said in a news release shared with Becker's.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth added the da Vinci 5 system in April and May, respectively. Ten more Texas Health hospitals are also getting the latest version of the Intuitive Surgical robot, including:

Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance (Keller)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Texas Health Hospital Frisco

Texas Health Hospital Rockwall

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

USMD Hospital at Arlington

The da Vinci 5 robot is used for minimally invasive surgical procedures for urologic, gynecologic, thoracic, colorectal, bariatric and general surgeries. It allows surgeons to feel and see more during procedures, with a next-gen 3D display and image processing, according to Intuitive. Patient benefits include reduced blood loss and trauma to the body, shorter hospital stays, less postoperative pain and discomfort, less risk of infection and less scarring.