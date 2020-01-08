5 most commonly prescribed opioids at emergency department discharge

Acetaminophen-hydrocodone was the opioid most commonly prescribed at discharge from emergency departments from 2012 to 2017, according to a new CDC report.

The report includes data from the 2006-2017 National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey. Researchers examined all ED visits by patients, ages 18 and older.

The report shows the percentage of ED visits with opioids prescribed at discharge increased from 19 percent during 2006-07 to 21.5 percent in 2010-11, and then decreased to 14.6 percent during 2016-17.

In 2016-17 data, the most common opioids prescribed at ED discharge were:

• Acetaminophen-hydrocodone (41.5 percent of all prescribed opioids)

• Tramadol (21.1 percent)

• Acetaminophen-oxycodone (14.4 percent)

• Acetaminophen-codeine (12.5 percent)

• Oxycodone (4.4 percent)

