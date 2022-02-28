Yale Cancer Center names Conclave award winners

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Yale Cancer Center named its annual Conclave awardees in honor of their outstanding contributions to cancer care and research.
Nominations were reviewed by senior leaders at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital and presented virtually at a Feb. 15 ceremony.
The 2021 Conclave awardees:
- Yale Cancer Center Award for Lifetime Achievement: Richard Edelson, MD
- Yale Cancer Center Awards for Teaching Excellence: David Stern, MD, PhD, and Aarti Bhatia, MD
- Yale Cancer Center Award for Mentorship Excellence: Alfred Lee, MD, PhD
- Yale Cancer Center Awards for Clinical Excellence: Nikolai Podoltsev, MD, PhD, and Jennifer Moliterno, MD
- Yale Cancer Center Award for Leadership in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Faye Rogers, PhD
- Ruth McCorkle Oncology Advanced Practice Provider Award: Carol Staugaard, APRN-BC
- Yale Cancer Center Population Science Research Prize: Elizabeth Claus, PhD, MD
- Yale Cancer Center Translational Science Research Prizes: Faye Rogers, PhD
- Yale Cancer Center Clinical Science Research Prize: Lajos Pusztai, MD
- Yale Cancer Center Basic Science Research Prize: Marcus Bosenberg, MD, PhD, and Qin Yan, PhD