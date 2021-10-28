Miami cancer center gets $6.3M from city's NFL team

The Miami Dolphins football team presented the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center with $6.3 million during an Oct. 24 game.

The money will support research innovations at the cancer center and was raised by Dolphins Challenge Cancer, the team's charitable initiative, which has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. The latest $6.3 million was raised during the campaign's DCC XI on April 10, an event that drew in more than 3,390 in-person and virtual participants.

The annual campaign began in 2010 and has since raised more than $45.5 million, according to an Oct. 28 news release.

This comes in addition to the Miami Dolphins' $75 million commitment to the cancer center announced in November.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer will host its next fundraising event, the DCC XII, on Feb. 25, 2022.