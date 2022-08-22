6 oncologists on the move

Six oncologists have joined new practices or received new appointments since Aug. 1.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine appointed Sophia George, PhD, as its inaugural associate director of diversity, equity and inclusion Aug. 16.

2. Marc Botnick, MD, a board-certified radiation oncologist, was named regional medical director for radiation oncology at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Cancer Aug. 15.

3. President Joe Biden will appoint Monica Bertagnolli, MD, the new director of the National Cancer Institute, it was reported Aug. 10.

4. Raymond Wynn, MD, a radiation oncologist, joined Memorial Hospital's Radiation Oncology Center in Jacksonville, Fla., My Journal Courier reported Aug. 15.

5. Yonatan Weiss, MD, joined Miami Cancer Institute as a radiation oncologist Aug. 1.

6. Todd Pezzi, MD, a radiation oncologist, joined Advocate Radiation Oncology's new location in Naples, Fla.





