4 oncologists on the move

These four oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few weeks.

1. Suzanne Coopey, MD, has joined Erie, Pa.-based Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute, where she will serve as director of the breast cancer program at the new AHN Wexford Hospital, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

2. Phoenix Children's has selected Mario Otto, MD, PhD, to serve as director of its center for cancer and blood disorders, as well as division chief of hematology/oncology.

3. David Rizzieri, MD, has been appointed system physician executive at Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health Cancer Institute.

4. Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven (Conn.) selected Lynn Wilson, MD, to serve as deputy chief medical officer for radiation oncology.