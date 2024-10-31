Yale New Haven Hospital wins $125K as Magnet award recipient

The American Nurses Credentialing Center has named Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut as the winner of the 2024 ANCC Magnet Prize, earning the hospital a $125,000 award it will use to advance the development of a patient experience tool to improve care for psychiatric patients.

The award is sponsored by Press Ganey and recognizes Magnet-designated organizations whose care delivery teams have developed and led initiatives that result in positive outcomes, the ANCC said in an Oct. 30 news release.

Yale New Haven Hospital was recognized for the development of the Psychiatric Inpatient Experience, or PIX, survey. The survey, developed by nurses and guided by patient feedback, assesses care across four domains: nursing presence, healing environment, treatment team relationship and treatment effectiveness. The tool is meant to evaluate nurses on how well they deliver empathic, therapeutic care to psychiatric patients.

CMS has adopted the survey for psychiatric facilities to use as part of its quality program beginning in 2026, the release said.





