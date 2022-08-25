Vanderbilt, public schools team up to mentor future nurses

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, based in Nashville, Tenn., will partner with Metro Nashville Public Schools to lead monthly conversations with high school seniors about what it takes to become a registered nurse.

Nineteen students at Pearl-Cohn's Health Science Academy have been paired with members of the hospital's diversity, equity and inclusion committee, which Vanderbilt said is part of a diversity outreach program for future healthcare professionals.

"You start putting ripples in that cycle of violence and poverty, and you start setting them up for generational wealth when you offer this type of program," Brittany Edmonson, academy coach at Pearl-Cohn's, said in an Aug. 25 news release. "Just having the opportunity to be in this space has been tremendous for them because it’s connecting. [...] They've had moments where there’s no direction. So, for them now to have direction, it makes them excited. It makes them hopeful. They have choices."

More than 200 students at the science academy are interested in becoming a healthcare worker, but the program's kicking off for 19 of them in its first year.

Other health systems, such as Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, have launched similar efforts to foster interest among schoolchildren to become nurses and other health professionals.