Vanderbilt names Crystal Jackson senior director of nursing professional development

Nashville, Tenn.- Vanderbilt University Medical Center has selected Crystal Jackson, MSN, RN, to serve as senior director of nursing education and professional development, effective Sept. 1.

She is currently the director of clinical education and professional development for Vanderbilt's adult ambulatory clinics. Ms. Jackson succeeds Chris Wilson, MSN, RN, who retired in July, in the new role.

Ms. Jackson started her career as a nurse at St. John's Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis and became a preceptor for new nurses, her first experience with nursing education. Before joining Vanderbilt in 2018, she was the clinical educator for the medical-surgical unit at St. Louis-based SSM Health. Ms. Jackson also became manager of nursing education at SSM Health.

Among priorities in her new role, Ms. Jackson said she hopes to build on Vanderbilt's nurse residency program and bolster partnerships with nursing schools.

Click here to read more.