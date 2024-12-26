U of Florida NP training program employs AI avatars

In a glimpse at the future of medical training, students in Gainesville-based University of Florida's College of Nursing are learning to collaborate with colleagues and communicate with patients through AI-powered avatars.

The training program is being developed by the University of Florida's College of Nursing, College of Dentistry, Office of Interprofessional Education and Department of Computer and Information Science and Engineering, according to a Dec. 18 news release from the university.



"We've been working on this for maybe four years now. The goal is to streamline education with technology; if we can do that, we can build the next level of nursing education," Michael Bumbach, PhD, APRN, a clinical assistant professor at the college working on the program, said in the release.



Through the program, Doctor of Nursing Practice students refine their clinical skills with an AI-patient avatar through the use of virtual reality and simulation technology. During virtual conversations, the AI program can evaluate a student's questions, their level of empathy and diagnostic skill while offering real-time suggestions for improvement, the release said.



In a pre-programmed, collaborative scenario, DNP students can consult and collaborate with dental students to create a patient care plan, which is then reviewed and evaluated by faculty.



The program format allows students to access training simulations "from anywhere," as opposed to traditional training, which requires in-person instruction and equipment, the release said.



