Trinity Health hospital names perinatal center after nurse

Ypsilanti, Mich.-based Trinity Health Ann Arbor hosted a dedication ceremony May 19 for the Lavone A. "Shorty" Witting, RN, Perinatal Wellness Center, named for one of its nurses.

The center was named after the late Ms. Witting to honor her 33-year career as a nurse, according to a May 25 hospital news release. She also served as a public health nurse supervisor within the division of maternal and child health for the city of Toledo.

The Witting Perinatal Wellness Center provides care during the "fourth trimester," a term used to describe the first 12 weeks following birth, including follow-up visits, breastfeeding consultations and behavioral healthcare. The center was supported by two $250,000 gifts and a $40,000 fund to be put toward renovations. The center, which opened in February 2022, has already hosted more than 1,500 postnatal visits.