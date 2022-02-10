8 Ohio hospitals with top nurse-patient communication scores

The following Ohio hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication via the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 88 percent of patients at the hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26 based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. Users should interpret the data with caution since it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal," according to CMS.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

88th Medical Group-Wright-Patterson Air Force Medical Service

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Kettering Medical Center (Troy)

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center

Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital

Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)