Stamford Health's latest nurse training ground: The Metaverse

Stamford (Conn.) Health launched a program through which nurses can train with virtual reality patients in the Metaverse, the Stamford Advocate reported Feb. 22.

The system launched the new program Jan. 25 with Oxford Medical Simulation. It enables nurses to hone their skills by practicing on patients in the Metaverse with simulated medical conditions. The software tracks nurses' clinical skills to create customized training plans and ensure each person can grow in areas where they might be lacking.

"If a patient were to come into the Metaverse hospital and the scenario is related to a patient experiencing chest pains, the software will actually track the nurses' clinical skills in terms of putting the patient on a cardiac monitor and speaking to the doctor about the chest pains and possibly requesting an electrocardiogram," Michelle Saglimbene, DNP, RN, simulation and learning manager at Stamford Health Center, told the news outlet.

The VR program launched with 11 nurses and about 90 medical residents; it will also be available to those in Stamford's 12-month program focused on transitioning graduating nurses into clinical nursing. Leaders at Stamford also said they hope the program will help bridge the gap for nurses who entered the workforce during the pandemic and missed out on bedside training.

Stamford Health and Oxford Medical Simulation are collaborating to add more features to the program, such as building custom scenarios, making the VR rooms mirror Stamford Hospital and adding options for multiple participants.