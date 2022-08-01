St. Louis nursing school closes after 124 years

The St. Louis-based Lutheran School of Nursing has closed, according to an Aug. 1 report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which cites financial troubles and struggling enrollment.

South City Hospital CEO Tina Hecht wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news.

"It is with deep and heartfelt sorrow that we write to tell you that Lutheran School of Nursing will close effective immediately. This has been one of the hardest decisions of our life," Ms. Hecht wrote.

In February, the school announced that it was not taking students for the upcoming term citing a '"moratorium of admissions from the Missouri State Board of Nursing."

The Lutheran School of Nursing was the last nursing diploma program in Missouri.