Nursing research yields $3.4M+ in savings for Ascension

St. Louis-based Ascension's nurse-led clinical research efforts saved an estimated $3.4 million in costs in fiscal year 2024, according to the system’s inaugural Clinical Research Institute Report released Nov. 12.

Operational efficiency improvements, practice-based changes and financial savings contributed to these results, with a broader potential impact of up to $13.8 million based on 2023 cost data.

Overall, Ascension nurses led 116 research studies and contributed to 30 peer-reviewed publications.

Nurse scientists also designed and implemented 15 practice changes, including standardized fall assessment protocols and evidence-based prevention bundles for falls, pressure injuries and catheter-associated urinary tract infections.



View the full report here.