North Carolina nursing school to relocate to Duke campus

Durham, N.C.-based Watts College of Nursing has shared plans to relocate to the Duke University campus, also in Durham, in July 2025.

WCON's will move to Duke Health's Interprofessional Education and Care Center and will "co-locate" with the Duke University School of Nursing and the Duke Health Clinical Education and Professional Development team, according to a Feb. 26 news release.

The relocation aims to improve the academic and clinical nursing education connections with Duke Health and promote a stronger nursing workforce.

"WCON is relocating to ensure we offer our students the best facilities and learning experience," said Yolanda Neal, DNP, RN, president of Watts College of Nursing, said in the release. "This move expands opportunities for our students and faculty, supports our strategic goal to increase enrollment and implement new programs, and enhances collaboration between Watts, Duke's nursing school and Duke Health."