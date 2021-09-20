New campaign spotlights nurses' front-line COVID-19 experience

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses launched the Hear Us Out campaign Sept. 20 to illustrate nurses' front-line reality as they care for COVID-19 patients.

The campaign includes videos in which nurses share their experiences caring for critically ill COVID-19 patients and encourage vaccination. It also offers resource materials to help those who have been vaccinated better communicate about the shots with those who remain hesitant.

"We don't want to scare the public, yet we are obligated to paint an accurate picture of life and death with COVID-19 in an [intensive care unit,]" said Beth Wathen, MSN, RN, president of the AACN. "COVID-19 kills, and the death is a difficult, tragic and lonely one. By engaging in an honest dialogue, we hope to help Americans understand the consequences of what is now a preventable disease."



The campaign comes as yet another survey highlights the drastic effects the pandemic has had on the nation's nursing workforce. The latest AACN survey findings showed 66 percent of respondents said their pandemic experiences have made them consider leaving the profession.