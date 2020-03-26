Mount Sinai nurse who treated COVID-19 patients dies

A nurse who treated COVID-19 patients at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System died March 24, reports NBC New York.

Kious Jordan Kelly, 48, was a nursing manager at Mount Sinai West. He tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago and was hospitalized March 17, reports the New York Post. His sister told the publication Mr. Kelly had severe asthma but was otherwise healthy.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our nursing staff," the hospital said in a statement. "The safety of our staff and patients has never been of greater importance, and we are taking every precaution possible to protect everyone."



As of late on March 25, nearly 33,000 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in New York and 366 people died, according to a separate report from NBC New York.

More articles on nursing:

Many hospital staffs ill-equipped for coronavirus fight: 6 survey findings

These Colorado nurses are sewing their own face masks

Nurse practitioner workforce hits record high

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.