Michigan nurse charged with theft of vaccine cards from hospital to sell

A Michigan nurse was charged Sept. 29 in connection with the theft and sale of authentic COVID-19 vaccination cards from a Veterans Affairs hospital, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Bethann Kierczak, 37, of Southgate, Mich., is charged with theft of government property and theft or embezzlement related to a healthcare benefit program. A criminal complaint alleges Ms. Kierczak began taking vaccination cards from the hospital as early as May. She is accused of using Facebook Messenger to connect with potential buyers, selling the cards for $150 to $200 each.

The Justice Department also alleges that Ms. Kierczak stole vaccine lot numbers to make the cards appear more authentic, the complaint said.

In the same announcement, the Justice Department said a Detroit resident was arrested for his alleged involvement in vaccination record-related fraud.