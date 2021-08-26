HCA opens new nursing campus

Galen College of Nursing, part of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, is opening a 47,700-square-foot nursing school campus in Nashville, the companies said Aug. 25.

Since joining HCA in 2020, Galen has also opened two other campuses in Miami and Austin, Texas.

The Nashville facility was designed with the student experience in mind and features patient simulation labs. A three-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, an associate degree in nursing program, and a licensed practical nursing to associate degree in nursing bridge program will be offered at the Nashville campus.

The first term for all three programs is scheduled to start Jan. 3.



